Subsiege Early Access

Subsiege is a real-time strategy game that pits players against mechanized underwater ships and sea creatures fighting for the earth’s last resources, with a main focus on battles with up to 12 players. Commanding handpicked squads of 1 to 6 units with MOBA-like abilities, players will use each unit to battle opposing forces, different sea monsters and compete for oxygen. The game will primarily play out in a ruthless and tactical way, so skill and quick decisions will be important for victory.



The developer team spared no effort to present an awesome game experience to all new players and the existing community.