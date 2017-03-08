The Division Free Expansion Plans

There's an anniversary celebration for Tom Clancy's The Division
on
UbiBlog
, where they discuss the first year of release for the open-world
action game. They say two free expansions will come to the game during the
coming year, offering some early details:
That free content for Year 2 is
coming in the form of two separate expansions planned for release this year. The
first unnamed expansion will be based on an event system that drives players to
activities that feature modifiers, leaderboards, and unique vanity items that
will only be available through these activities. In addition, Gerighty says the
team has plans to include a loadout feature that will let players switch
efficiently and quickly between their favorite gear combinations, as well as a
system to mark a player’s feats. “[It] will reward players for different
activities – long-term activities, short-term activities, and medium-term
activities within the game,” Gerighty adds. “Basically, our Division
achievements, if you will.”
The second expansion is still far enough away that the team doesn’t want to
comment on it, and while Gerighty stresses that it will be “more
content-focused”, new story missions won’t necessarily be a part of the package.
“Story missions are tricky, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have narrative
content,” he says. “We can’t really deliver story missions that will fit into
the RPG aspects of the game in a simple way. So we’re not going to be doing the
classic main mission type of thing, but narrative content is something that we
are definitely looking at.”