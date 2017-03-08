 
Mass Effect: Andromeda PC Settings

[Mar 08, 2017, 9:04 pm ET] - 5 Comments

The GeForce website talks about the upcoming release of Mass Effect: Andromeda, offering the previously released system specs, discussing PC graphics settings, and showing off some 4K Ansel screenshots of the game. Here's the outline of the settings:

If you’ve played other Frostbite Engine games, such as Battlefield 1 and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, you’ll know that titles built on DICE and EA’s engine run well and feature a good range of graphics options. Unsurprisingly then Mass Effect: Andromeda continues the trend, enabling you to scale image quality and performance to suit systems old and new.

As you can see below in screen captures of the WIP graphics menu, Mass Effect: Andromeda gives you options for Ambient Occlusion, Anti-Aliasing, Chromatic Aberration, Effects Quality, Film Grain, Lighting Quality, Mesh Quality, Post-Process Effect Quality, Resolution Scaling, Shader Quality, Shadow Quality, Terrain Quality, Texture Filtering Quality, Texture Quality, and Vegetation Quality.

In total there are 16 options that affect image quality, most of which have several detail levels. Additionally, Mass Effect: Andromeda players with a HDR television, or a G-SYNC HDR monitor, can enable the best implementation of HDR seen to date on PC with one flick of a switch in the Video menu.

