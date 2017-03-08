Games of Glory Closed Beta Weekend

|
Lightbulb Crew announces this weekend will be a closed beta for Games of Glory, their upcoming top-down shooter/MOBA. The game entered early access almost two years ago, but that ended last November as they gear up for release. The beta will give a chance to see the game's new UI and sample cross-platform support that will place Windows and PlayStation 4 users in the same games. There's no mention of this on the Games of Glory website, but there's this hidden page where you can request beta keys for either platform. For those who don't get in, they say to expect an open beta later this month. Here are the details:
