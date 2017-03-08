Games of Glory Closed Beta Weekend

Lightbulb Crew, the indie studio made up of former devs from Ubisoft and DICE, today announced the dates for its upcoming closed beta for new top-down team shooter, Games of Glory. The closed beta will begin this Friday, March 10 and conclude on Sunday, March 12. Available on both PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam) with seamless cross platform play, the closed beta will offer players unique chance to get hands-on with the Games of Glory’s new user-interface and updated 3v3 and 4v4 game modes.



Games of Glory takes place in the sci-fi universe of the Synarchy, where clones of great warriors enter the futuristic gladiator arena as both a source of entertainment and a way to resolve conflicts of the empire. In the game, players can battle on the planet of Arkashan, a 4v4 battle where players take control of capture points in order to lay siege to their opponent's base, or Svandia, a 3v3 battle where players focus the randomized star player on the other team in a race to win five rounds before your enemy.



Games of Glory currently has 15 unique clones that break into 5 different classes, including Tank, Support, Carry, Assassin and Scout. Along with the 5 classes, each character has access to 50 unique non-character weapons, including shotguns, sniper rifles, pistols, flamethrowers, rocket launchers. As no two players are the same, each weapon is customizable and allows players to build their weapon in a way that fits their unique play style.