Blackwood Crossing Next Month

[Mar 08, 2017, 9:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

PaperSeven announces Blackwood Crossing will launch on PCs on April 5th, the day after the upcoming adventure game comes to PlayStation 4. This represents a delay, as the game was announced for release by the end of last year. Here's word on the game:

Blackwood Crossing explores the relationship between Scarlett and Finn, orphaned siblings growing apart as Scarlett enters adolescence. When they cross paths with a mysterious figure, a seemingly ordinary train ride evolves into a magical story of life, love and loss.

The game can be found on the US PlayStation store here, and PC players can add the game to their Steam wishlist here.

Blackwood Crossing will be the first major release from PaperSeven, an independent studio based in Brighton, England, made up of former Disney Black Rock Studio developers, as well as Oliver Reid-Smith, writer of The Room.

