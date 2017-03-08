RAID: World War II Trailer

|
This new trailer offers a look at RAID: World War II, the upcoming four-player co-op shooter set during World War II. Here's word accompanying the clip: "Starbreeze AB has released an all-new cinematic trailer for its upcoming action co-op shooter RAID: World War II, expected to launch this summer on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Developed by Lion Game Lion, the game lets teams of up to four players go undercover behind enemy lines to destroy the Nazi war machine from within. Join Allied soldiers from different parts of the war to systematically take down the regime and seek redemption, one mission at a time."
