Panzer Corps 2 Announced

[Mar 08, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 2 Comments

Slitherine announces Panzer Corps 2 is in development at Flashback, saying the new installment in the World War II strategy series is switching to the Unreal Engine 4. This teaser trailer is to whet our appetites, and it concludes with a 2018 release window. There's a full announcement on the original Panzer Corps section on Steam. Here's a bit:

Panzer Corps 2 is currently in development using Unreal Engine 4, to allow an impressive leap forward in both technological capabilities and visual impact. Hundreds of World War 2 units will be shown with a level of quality and detail never seen before in awargame.

The move to a fully 3D engine is a natural evolution of the game, but the core gameplay will always remain true to its roots: pay tribute to the classic gameplay of a distant golden age of strategy gaming, refine it, perfect it and use the most recent technologies to enhance these experiences and bring them to a new generation of gamers. In other words, strike the perfect balance between tradition and innovation, both in visuals and gameplay.

We will disclose more details about the game as we move through the development process, so make sure you follow us on the forum and on the Flashback Games site.

