Free Syberia II

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The new game offered in Origin's On the House program is Syberia II, so the puzzle game is free to anyone with a free Origin account (thanks Ant). This is a limited time offer, but if you get it, the game is yours to keep. Here's a refresher on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 March 2017, 16:54.
Chatbear Announcements.