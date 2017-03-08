 
Free Syberia II

[Mar 08, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 6 Comments

The new game offered in Origin's On the House program is Syberia II, so the puzzle game is free to anyone with a free Origin account (thanks Ant). This is a limited time offer, but if you get it, the game is yours to keep. Here's a refresher on the game:

Having searched Eastern and Western Europe for a missing heir, Kate Walker finally completed her long and arduous journey, obtaining the signature of Hans Voralberg and closing the automaton factory buyout.

Mission accomplished? Not for this sophisticated New York lawyer…

An unlikely pair, young Kate Walker and old, eccentric Hans Voralberg now set off on a journey together: in search of the last of the fabled Syberian mammoths at the heart of a long and forgotten universe. The surreal quest Hans began alone several years ago will come to a final close as he and Kate face obstacles far more dangerous than ever before, testing their courage and determination.

Far and beyond, a mystical Syberia awaits their arrival…

Key Features:
Original and captivating storyline.

Rich and intriguing new characters with new, realistically detailed 3D environments.

Completely integrated, original puzzles that test the players skill throughout the game.

