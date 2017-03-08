 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Sells 1M - Free DLC

[Mar 08, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 4 Comments

Fatshark announces that Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide has sold more than one million copies. To celebrate, they offer a Lorebook DLC pack for the Warhammer action game. This offers a quest to create your own lore book, as outlined in the description:

Hidden and strewn around the various missions of Vermintide and its DLCs, you will find unique Lorebook pages. By picking up a page of the Lorebook, you will slowly unlock the story behind the various locations, enemies and even the Heroes of Ubersreik. Discover details you never knew or simply lose yourself in the rich world of Warhammer Fantasy.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Panzer Corps 2 Announced
Free Syberia II
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Sells 1M - Free DLC
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gameplay Video
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Beta Signups
Ion Cancelled
LEGO Worlds Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Map Pack Details
Lightspeed Frontier Early Access
On Sale 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.