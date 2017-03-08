Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

It's A Blast! -- Steam Greenlight. "It's A Blast! is a physics-based,
explosive multiplayer jousting game in which you fight your friends by
headbutting each other into submission. Every 3 seconds a blast will propel
your character forward as you aim for your opponents' buttocks. Use the
pandemonium, environment and momentum to your advantage and remain as the
last man standing!" Here's
a trailer and a
playable demo.
Juanito Arcade Mayhem -- Steam Greenlight. "Our beloved classic Arcade
games have been infected by the evil Clonocells! Juanito, a lazy bones kid
was chosen to save them by Gluk, a manipulative bipolar alien. Get inside an
Arcade machine, go through all the most famous retro video games, equip you
laser gun and fight against the mutant Clonocells from outer space!"