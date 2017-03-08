 
Out of the Blue

[Mar 08, 2017, 09:34 am ET] - 12 Comments

Happy International Women's Day. Seems like a good idea... I sure do love me some international women. At least I got this one in time, as yesterday I failed to note National Pancake Day, ironically offered by the International House of Pancakes. Too bad, I like me some pancakes too, even if they're just domestic.

International Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Lego Speed Champions.
Science: Inside NASA’s daring $8 billion plan to finally find extraterrestrial life.
Bacon and Soda Linked to Heart Disease Deaths.
Media: YOUTUBERS REACT TO TASTING NINTENDO SWITCH CARTRIDGES.
Man hasn't stepped out of his car for 7 YEARS. Thanks Boing Boing.
Hugh Jackman Doing ADR For Logan.

