 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Quake Champions Beta Signups

[Mar 07, 2017, 7:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net announces signups are now underway for Quake Champions. Signups are underway on the game's new official website. Here's the news:

It’s almost time to return to the Arenas, so dust off your rocket jumping and Railgun skills – sign-ups for the highly anticipated Closed Beta for Quake Champions are now open on the game’s new official site. The Closed Beta is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and if you’re going to be attending PAX East this weekend at the Boston Convention Center, Quake Champions will be playable at the Bethesda Booth.

The new website is loaded up with details on many of the Arenas, weapons and Champions you’ll be able to check out when the game enters Closed Beta. Also, keep an eye out this week for more info and gameplay videos. On Wednesday, we’ll start our Champion profiles with a new trailer focused on Nyx, and on Thursday we’ll showcase the first Arena, Blood Covenant.

To celebrate the Closed Beta, we have a brand-new gameplay trailer, showing off all the frantic, skill-based fragging and intense speed players can expect from the next great Quake multiplayer game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Beta Signups
Ion Cancelled
LEGO Worlds Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Map Pack Details
Lightspeed Frontier Early Access
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
BattleTech Beta Delay and Release Date Outlook
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Released
Post-Release Mass Effect Andromeda MP Maps Free
SEGA Acquires Crytek Black Sea
Crusader Kings II Expands
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.