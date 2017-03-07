Ion Cancelled

Eurogamer
has word that Ion
is cancelled, saying development of this
space survival game announced my
Rocketwerkz in 2015
is over. Rocketwerkz was founded by DayZ designer Dean
Hall, and Ion was a co-development project with Improbable, and they have
statements from both Improbable and Dean Hall:
Here's Improbable:
"Ion was initially conceived as a project for co-development between Improbable
and RocketWerkz. A lot has changed since then," the statement, sent to
Eurogamer, read. "Dean Hall moved back to New Zealand from London, RocketWerkz
has started work on a number of other games, and we have grown increasingly into
a platform for games to be deployed on.
"We can definitely say that Improbable is not currently working on Ion. However,
we have not previously commented on and cannot now comment on RocketWerkz'
current or future plans.
"We are focussed on making SpatialOS available to developers, and supporting
developers such as Bossa Studios and our SpatialOS Games Innovation Program
partners as they make games on our platform. We currently have no plans to
develop or release a game ourself."
Here's Dean Hall:
"We're not actively working on Ion, no," he told me in an interview. "I am not
involved in that, no. Nor is RocketWerkz studio in New Zealand."
I asked him how long Ion had not been an active project for him and he said
since he moved back to New Zealand in August-October last year.
"When I look at Ion," he added, "Ion could only happen with a company like
Improbable, with the scale of technology like that, and that's not a game we
could do alone."