Ion Cancelled

[Mar 07, 2017, 7:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Eurogamer has word that Ion is cancelled, saying development of this space survival game announced my Rocketwerkz in 2015 is over. Rocketwerkz was founded by DayZ designer Dean Hall, and Ion was a co-development project with Improbable, and they have statements from both Improbable and Dean Hall:

Here's Improbable:

"Ion was initially conceived as a project for co-development between Improbable and RocketWerkz. A lot has changed since then," the statement, sent to Eurogamer, read. "Dean Hall moved back to New Zealand from London, RocketWerkz has started work on a number of other games, and we have grown increasingly into a platform for games to be deployed on.

"We can definitely say that Improbable is not currently working on Ion. However, we have not previously commented on and cannot now comment on RocketWerkz' current or future plans.

"We are focussed on making SpatialOS available to developers, and supporting developers such as Bossa Studios and our SpatialOS Games Innovation Program partners as they make games on our platform. We currently have no plans to develop or release a game ourself."

Here's Dean Hall:

"We're not actively working on Ion, no," he told me in an interview. "I am not involved in that, no. Nor is RocketWerkz studio in New Zealand."

I asked him how long Ion had not been an active project for him and he said since he moved back to New Zealand in August-October last year.

"When I look at Ion," he added, "Ion could only happen with a company like Improbable, with the scale of technology like that, and that's not a game we could do alone."

