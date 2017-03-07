LEGO Worlds Released

|
Steam News announces the release of LEGO Worlds. Here's word on this opportunity to bang your head against a brick wall: "In a galaxy of procedural worlds made entirely from LEGO bricks, will you... EXPLORE environments filled with adventure, then alter them? DISCOVER secrets and treasures, then play with them? CREATE your own models, then make a world your own? In LEGO® Worlds, it’s up to you..." This post has details on what's changed since early access:
