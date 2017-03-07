LEGO Worlds Released

As of now LEGO Worlds is no longer in Early Access, and has moved into it's v1 state!



We want to share one last Thank You to our Early Access community, and welcome new players to the fold as we move onto the next step in the LEGO Worlds journey. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time these past two years, and look forward to what comes next!



Also, we have one last surprise that is PC only. After you complete the 3 Starter Worlds, head to the Extras menu and type in the word BR1CK5. One extra treat for our illustrious building community!



For now though; get out there Master Builders! Show us what you can do!