 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Map Pack Details

[Mar 07, 2017, 7:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Activision announces a Variety Map Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, saying this will come to Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on PS4 on March 21st for $14.99 USD. They don't reveal when to expect this for other platforms, but around 30 days is a good guess based on history. This blog post has details on the map remakes this will offer, and here is the rundown:

The pack features classic maps that have been remastered in full HD glory across a range of different environments:

  • Broadcast: Based on the TV station from the campaign mission “Charlie Don’t Surf”, this map provides a unique blend of confined corridors and wide-open spaces. Outside the station, the parking lot contains long sightlines, but once inside, cramped hallways and a computer-cluttered broadcast room provide ample close-range combat opportunities.
  • Chinatown: Set in a foggy downtown district, this nighttime map is lit up by flickering neon signs and a full moon. A re-imagining of the original Call of Duty multiplayer map “Carentan”, players will need to be careful on these streets, as almost every building in the map can be occupied, providing perfect cover for enemies waiting for a chance to line you up in their sights.
  • Creek: Set in a wide-open village ravaged by combat where concealment is the difference between life and death, a gaping ravine divides this map into two. Open clearings with sheer cliff faces and ample forested cover make this map ideal for snipers and long-range firefights.
  • Killhouse: A small training warehouse filled with various building mock ups that feature soft and hard cover points. Expect fast-paced and fierce firefights for maximum close-quarters chaos.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Beta Signups
Ion Cancelled
LEGO Worlds Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Map Pack Details
Lightspeed Frontier Early Access
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
BattleTech Beta Delay and Release Date Outlook
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Released
Post-Release Mass Effect Andromeda MP Maps Free
SEGA Acquires Crytek Black Sea
Crusader Kings II Expands
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.