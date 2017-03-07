Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Map Pack Details

Activision announces a Variety Map Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Remastered
, saying this will come to Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
on PS4 on March 21st for $14.99 USD. They don't reveal when to expect this for
other platforms, but around 30 days is a good guess based on history.
This blog post
has details on the map remakes this will offer, and here is
the rundown:
The pack features classic maps that have been remastered in
full HD glory across a range of different environments:
- Broadcast: Based on the TV station from the
campaign mission “Charlie Don’t Surf”, this map provides a unique blend of
confined corridors and wide-open spaces. Outside the station, the parking
lot contains long sightlines, but once inside, cramped hallways and a
computer-cluttered broadcast room provide ample close-range combat
opportunities.
- Chinatown: Set in a foggy downtown
district, this nighttime map is lit up by flickering neon signs and a full
moon. A re-imagining of the original Call of Duty multiplayer map “Carentan”,
players will need to be careful on these streets, as almost every building
in the map can be occupied, providing perfect cover for enemies waiting for
a chance to line you up in their sights.
- Creek: Set in a wide-open village ravaged
by combat where concealment is the difference between life and death, a
gaping ravine divides this map into two. Open clearings with sheer cliff
faces and ample forested cover make this map ideal for snipers and
long-range firefights.
- Killhouse: A small training warehouse
filled with various building mock ups that feature soft and hard cover
points. Expect fast-paced and fierce firefights for maximum close-quarters
chaos.