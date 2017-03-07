 
Lightspeed Frontier Early Access

[Mar 07, 2017, 7:09 pm ET]

Early access to Lightspeed Frontier is now available for Windows, OS X, and Linux on Steam, offering a sandbox space exploration game with LEGO-style custom ship construction. Here's an older trailer showing off gameplay, and here's word:

It’s time to assemble the ultimate spaceship for galactic domination as open-world sandbox, spaceship building and exploration game Lightspeed Frontier launches into Early Access via Steam (PC) today for $14.99. Lightspeed Frontier, from Riveted Games and Crowdwork Studios, is a light-hearted space-adventure game where players build ships from block modules before exploring the galaxy via open-ended missions. Mission outcomes have a lasting effect on the surrounding environment as well as the galactic stock market that controls the economy. For those interested in meeting with the development team, Lightspeed Frontier is playable this weekend at PAX East in booth 10052.

As captain, players embark on an adventure to discover the mysteries of the universe as they complete missions to reap the riches of the galaxy. During exploration, captains decide whether to practice diplomacy or engage in riveting battle with crime lords and space pirates. As a savvy space entrepreneur, players must compete against greedy corporations that are monopolizing business to become the most successful captain in the galaxy.

