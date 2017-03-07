Lightspeed Frontier Early Access

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Early access to Lightspeed Frontier is now available for Windows, OS X, and Linux on Steam, offering a sandbox space exploration game with LEGO-style custom ship construction. Here's an older trailer showing off gameplay, and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 March 2017, 20:14.
Chatbear Announcements.