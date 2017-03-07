 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

BattleTech Beta Delay and Release Date Outlook

[Mar 07, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - 1 Comment

The BattleTech forums reveal the backer beta for the new BattleTech game is delayed, attributing this to a "series of unfortunate events" (thanks El Pit). Harebrained Studios goes into detail on those events, which included problems that struck upgrades to their development infrastructure as well as issues when they upgraded to a new version of the Unity engine. They also reveal that their latest release window is late summer/fall after previous indications the crowdfunded mech game was expected this summer. Here's the latest outlook on when to expect the beta and the game:

As you can imagine, it’s been a frustrating few weeks in the studio. The entire project slowed dramatically just as we were attempting to hit the gas for the final weeks until Beta launch. The team continued to push as hard as they could, refusing to give up on our March 15th target date, but the slowdowns and instability were punishing. The leadership group decided to step back and take a good, hard look at the situation. We decided it was best to stop the crunch and focus on finishing the infrastructure and editor work before reviewing our quality level and reassessing the target date for the Backer Beta.

Now that our technical issues are behind us, the team is focused on quality and on delivering an experience that shows the world why HBS loves BattleTech and why everyone else should, too. As soon as we have a new target date that we can confidently announce, we’ll send out another update. We are dedicated to delivering a great Backer Beta, even if that means taking a little longer with it.

Regarding the final release date for BATTLETECH: As noted during our livestreamed dev Q&As and on our forums, once we unlocked all of our Kickstarter stretch goals, our estimated release date of May was no longer valid. Way back then we said things like "Summer 2017.” Now that we're further along, we're targeting a Late Summer / Fall release of the game - but we won't be announcing a more exact release date until we're much closer in!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
BattleTech Beta Delay and Release Date Outlook
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Released
Post-Release Mass Effect Andromeda MP Maps Free
SEGA Acquires Crytek Black Sea
Crusader Kings II Expands
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
LawBreakers Closed Beta This Month
Conan Exiles Sales Success; Future Plans Outlined 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.