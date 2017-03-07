BattleTech Beta Delay and Release Date Outlook

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The BattleTech forums reveal the backer beta for the new BattleTech game is delayed, attributing this to a "series of unfortunate events" (thanks El Pit). Harebrained Studios goes into detail on those events, which included problems that struck upgrades to their development infrastructure as well as issues when they upgraded to a new version of the Unity engine. They also reveal that their latest release window is late summer/fall after previous indications the crowdfunded mech game was expected this summer. Here's the latest outlook on when to expect the beta and the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 March 2017, 10:16.
Chatbear Announcements.