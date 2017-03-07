 
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Released

[Mar 07, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

The GeForce website announces Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is now available for Windows, giving NVIDIA another chance to brag about the NVIDIA GameWorks effects supported by the new third- and first-person shooter. The game is available on Steam and Uplay, and here's a bit on what to expect:

A third-person open-world shooter (with an FPS aim-down-the-sights mechanic), Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands contains a wide variety of exotic regions. You'll scout out and partake in combat in jungles, salt flats, lakes, coca plantations, mines, highlands, and canyons. Each area is vividly detailed, and designed to immerse you as much as possible into the action. Enhancing the natural vistas is a persistent day and night cycle and a varied weather system, making each adventure feel unpredictable and different. In an effort to make the country as authentic as possible, the developers took a two-week field trip to get a first-hand look at its many environments. Ubisoft also utilized military consultants and certified botanists to further develop the game's systems, and they claim that the regions' numerous non-playable characters behave like normal people, complete with their own jobs, allegiances, and motivations. All of this makes Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands feel like a lived-in, unscripted world.

But before you start planning coordinated incursions, brave rescue missions, and political upheavals, you'll start the game by creating a personalized character with a highly malleable appearance. You can adjust almost everything imaginable: hair color and style, musculature, eyes, facial structure, beard length, scars and burn marks, camouflage designs, and lots of others. You could likely spend an hour or more creating your ideal in-game persona, but you could just as easily pick from one of many randomized motifs as well. Once your character is set, you'll find yourself inside a helicopter with the rest of your crew, ready to deploy.

