Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Released

The
GeForce website announces Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
is now
available for Windows, giving NVIDIA another chance to brag about the NVIDIA
GameWorks effects supported by the new third- and first-person shooter. The game
is available on Steam
and Uplay
, and here's a bit on
what to expect:
A third-person open-world shooter (with an FPS
aim-down-the-sights mechanic),
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands contains a wide
variety of exotic regions. You'll scout out and partake in combat in jungles,
salt flats, lakes, coca plantations, mines, highlands, and canyons. Each area is
vividly detailed, and designed to immerse you as much as possible into the
action. Enhancing the natural vistas is a persistent day and night cycle and a
varied weather system, making each adventure feel unpredictable and different.
In an effort to make the country as authentic as possible, the developers took a
two-week field trip to get a first-hand look at its many environments.
Ubisoft also utilized military consultants and certified botanists to further
develop the game's systems, and they claim that the regions' numerous
non-playable characters behave like normal people, complete with their own jobs,
allegiances, and motivations. All of this makes Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
Wildlands feel like a lived-in, unscripted world.
But before you start planning coordinated incursions, brave rescue missions, and
political upheavals, you'll start the game by creating a personalized character
with a highly malleable appearance. You can adjust almost everything imaginable:
hair color and style, musculature, eyes, facial structure, beard length, scars
and burn marks, camouflage designs, and lots of others. You could likely spend
an hour or more creating your ideal in-game persona, but you could just as
easily pick from one of many randomized motifs as well. Once your character is
set, you'll find yourself inside a helicopter with the rest of your crew, ready
to deploy.