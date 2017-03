Post-Release Mass Effect Andromeda MP Maps Free

Replying to a question about distribution plans for post-release multiplayer maps in BioWare's Aaryn Flynn tweets that these will be free (thanks PCGamesN ). It was already announced the game will have no season pass, but the Aaryn was specifically asked if multiplayer maps will be free like they were with Mass Effect III. It turns out this will be the case, as he answers: "It's going to be just like ME3."