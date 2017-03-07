SEGA Acquires Crytek Black Sea

|
SEGA has acquired the remnants of Crytek Black Sea and renamed it Creative Assembly Sofia. Gamasutra has this word on plans for the Bulgarian developer formerly known as Black Sea Studios: "Going forward, the folks at Creative Assembly Sofia are expected to contribute to Creative Assembly's future projects. The company most recently collaborated with 343 Industries on the development of the real-time strategy game Halo Wars 2, which was released last month."
Chatbear Announcements.