Crusader Kings II Expands

[Mar 07, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive announces the release of the Monks and Mystics expansion for Crusader Kings II. This can be picked up through the Steam or the Paradox Store, though Steam is involved either way. The expansion adds new gameplay, units, and as the title implies, some religious and mystical elements, leading them to note this adds actual cults to the cult classic. Here's a release trailer, and here are further details:

In a world ruled by fear of the afterlife, the wise person takes good care of their soul. Do good works. Build new churches. Defend the faith against heretics, heathens and the corruption that lurks in the heart of all. But what if there were more to the spiritual world than charity and chants? What if you could unlock the secrets of the universe – or turn your back on God entirely? Are you ready to gamble your eternal soul in Crusader Kings II: Monks and Mystics?

Monks and Mystics is the newest expansion to Paradox Development Studio’s beloved classic Crusader Kings II. In this new add-on, your ruler has the chance to join religious societies to improve their standing with both humankind and God (or the gods). Join a monastic order and pursue traditional virtues and learning, or seek out the kind of knowledge only available to those skilled in alchemy and astrology. You can even join underground religious cults to weaken the church or pray to elemental forces of darkness to unlock new and terrible powers.

Monks and Mystics features include:

  • Monastic Orders: Special societies devoted to religious learning and pious behavior for most of the world’s faiths.
  • Secret Societies: Assassins, underground religious orders, and devil worshipers operate in the shadows to undermine the established order.
  • Relics and Treasures: Find religious relics, craft masterwork weapons, or commission spectacular jewelry to add to the glory and power of your realm.
  • New Councilor Commands: No more idle advisers, as your councilors can put their skills to work while attending court.

