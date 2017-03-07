Crusader Kings II Expands

Paradox Interactive announces the release of the Monks and Mystics expansion for
Crusader Kings II. This can be picked up through the
Steam or the
Paradox Store, though Steam is involved either way. The expansion adds new
gameplay, units, and as the title implies, some religious and mystical elements,
leading them to note this adds actual cults to the cult classic. Here's
a release trailer, and
here are further details:
In a world ruled by fear of the afterlife, the
wise person takes good care of their soul. Do good works. Build new churches.
Defend the faith against heretics, heathens and the corruption that lurks in the
heart of all. But what if there were more to the spiritual world than charity
and chants? What if you could unlock the secrets of the universe – or turn your
back on God entirely? Are you ready to gamble your eternal soul in Crusader
Kings II: Monks and Mystics?
Monks and Mystics is the newest expansion to Paradox Development Studio’s
beloved classic Crusader Kings II. In this new add-on, your ruler has the chance
to join religious societies to improve their standing with both humankind and
God (or the gods). Join a monastic order and pursue traditional virtues and
learning, or seek out the kind of knowledge only available to those skilled in
alchemy and astrology. You can even join underground religious cults to weaken
the church or pray to elemental forces of darkness to unlock new and terrible
powers.
Monks and Mystics features include:
Monastic Orders: Special societies devoted
to religious learning and pious behavior for most of the world’s faiths.
Secret Societies: Assassins, underground
religious orders, and devil worshipers operate in the shadows to undermine
the established order.
Relics and Treasures: Find religious
relics, craft masterwork weapons, or commission spectacular jewelry to add
to the glory and power of your realm.
New Councilor Commands: No more idle
advisers, as your councilors can put their skills to work while attending
court.