LawBreakers Closed Beta This Month

[Mar 06, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This video from Boss Key Productions features Cliff Bleszinski and Rohan Rivas with "a 2017 studio update," though they probably don't mean to imply it will be a year between updates. This post accompanies the video, explaining they are showing off LawBreakers at PAX East and discussing it during a panel at the show. They also offer signups for closed beta testing they say will run from March 16th though March 19th. Here's word:

Don’t live in Boston and/or your mechanized flight suit is in the shop? Don't worry, you'll have a chance to play too. Closed Beta starts on Steam the Thursday after PAX ends and runs 24 hours a day through Sunday.

Closed Beta #1 Begins
Thursday March 16th
9am PT/ Noon ET / 4pm UTC

Closed Beta #1 Ends
Sunday March 19th
9pm PT / Midnight ET / 4am UTC

Don’t have a Beta key? Sign up on this page (look in the upper right corner for the subtle “Sign Up For Beta” button) and we’ll hook you up a couple days before the tests begin through email.

Already have a key from Alpha? You’re all set. Just wait for our email on when you can download the Closed Beta build in advance of the 16th so you can be ready to play when the servers open up.

