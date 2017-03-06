LawBreakers Closed Beta This Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This video from Boss Key Productions features Cliff Bleszinski and Rohan Rivas with "a 2017 studio update," though they probably don't mean to imply it will be a year between updates. This post accompanies the video, explaining they are showing off LawBreakers at PAX East and discussing it during a panel at the show. They also offer signups for closed beta testing they say will run from March 16th though March 19th. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 March 2017, 22:10.
Chatbear Announcements.