LawBreakers Closed Beta This Month

Don’t live in Boston and/or your mechanized flight suit is in the shop? Don't worry, you'll have a chance to play too. Closed Beta starts on Steam the Thursday after PAX ends and runs 24 hours a day through Sunday.



Closed Beta #1 Begins

Thursday March 16th

9am PT/ Noon ET / 4pm UTC



Closed Beta #1 Ends

Sunday March 19th

9pm PT / Midnight ET / 4am UTC



Don’t have a Beta key? Sign up on this page (look in the upper right corner for the subtle “Sign Up For Beta” button) and we’ll hook you up a couple days before the tests begin through email.



Already have a key from Alpha? You’re all set. Just wait for our email on when you can download the Closed Beta build in advance of the 16th so you can be ready to play when the servers open up.