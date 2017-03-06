 
Conan Exiles Sales Success; Future Plans Outlined

[Mar 06, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Funcom announces they've sold almost a half-million copies of Conan Exiles during early access to their survival game. They also restate their previously announced commitment to increase their investment in the game. They say they will put another $5 million to $10 million in the game, a show of Icelandic financial precision from the Norwegian developer. Here's word:

Funcom is excited to reveal the future of Conan Exiles, the studio's open world survival game which entered into Early Access on January 31st this year. The game sold nearly half a million copies the first month and grossed a whopping 1 million USD the first sixty minutes after it went live on Steam. The entire development budget was recouped in less than one week. Today Funcom is thrilled to share with the community what the future has in store for Conan Exiles. Funcom is fully committed to making sure Conan Exiles has a successful Early Access period, and will be investing another 5 to 10 million USD into the development before final launch.

This investment will give players six major content updates, a Game Preview release on Xbox One in Q3 2017 and full launch on Playstation 4, PC, and Xbox One in Q1 2018.

