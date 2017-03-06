 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

New AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers

[Mar 06, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 2 Comments

AMD Support now offers new version 17.3.1 Crimson ReLive drivers for AMD graphics cards. These offer support for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and address some issues along the way. Here's a portion of the release notes:

Support For

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands
    • Up to 6% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.2.1(1)

New Multi GPU Profile for:

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands (DirectX® 11)

Fixed Issues

  • Battlefield™ 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.
  • For Honor™ may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.
  • For Honor™ may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
  • Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.
  • Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.
  • Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.
  • Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
  • System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.
  • Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.
  • Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows®.
  • Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.
  • DOTA™ 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
LawBreakers Closed Beta This Month
Conan Exiles Sales Success; Future Plans Outlined
New AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Dawn of War III in April
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Delayed
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.