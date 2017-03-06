New AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers

AMD Support
now offers new version 17.3.1 Crimson ReLive drivers for AMD
graphics cards. These offer support for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
and address some issues along the way. Here's a portion of the release notes:
Support For
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands
- Up to 6% performance improvement measured on
Radeon RX 480 when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition
17.2.1(1)
New Multi GPU Profile for:
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands (DirectX® 11)
Fixed Issues
- Battlefield™ 1 may experience flickering textures
or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.
- For Honor™ may experience flickering or corruption
on character models when highlighting them in menus.
- For Honor™ may experience texture flickering in
Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest
graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.
- Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some
Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.
- Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are
sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.
- Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon
R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.
- System may fail to reboot when "Restart Now" is
selected during a custom Radeon Software install.
- Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™
technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display
system configurations.
- Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is
enabled on Windows®.
- Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive may experience
stuttering when using Radeon Chill.
- DOTA™ 2 may experience stuttering on some system
configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.