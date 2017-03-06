Dawn of War III in April

SEGA and Relic announce April 27th is the official release date for Warhammer
40,000: Dawn of War III, the next installment in the real-time strategy
series. They mark the occasion with
this trailer showing
off a Masters of War skin pack they will give you if you preorder. Here's the
news:
Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. today announced the
official release date for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. The long-awaited
third instalment of the critically acclaimed real-time strategy franchise will
be released on April 27th, 2017, and is available to pre-order now at
www.dawnofwar.com and selected retailers
worldwide.
Dawn of War III is available in three formats: Collector’s Edition, Limited
Edition, and Standard Edition. The Collector’s Edition will include a premium
disc book, a lenticular art card, the official soundtrack, a replica of the
Godsplitter Daemon Hammer, three mounted cloth faction banners and the Masters
of War Skin Pack. The Limited Edition will include the premium disc book, the
lenticular art card and the official soundtrack.
All editions pre-ordered before the game’s release will include the Masters of
War Skin Pack, a collection of three cosmetic skins for Dawn of War III’s Super
Walker Elites – the Dark Queen skin for Lady Solaria (Imperial Knight), the
Ghost Seer skin for Farseer Taldeer (Wraithknight) and the Big Kustom skin for
Beauty (Morkanaut). Players who do not pre-order will still be able to deploy
the three Super Walkers in their original forms.
“We’re thrilled to tell fans know that they don’t have to wait much longer to
return to battle,” said Philippe Boulle, Game Director of Dawn of War III. “The
whole team can’t wait to bring back Dawn of War, bigger and better than ever.
April can’t come soon enough!”