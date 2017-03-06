Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Delayed

CI Games announces the latest delay for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
, saying
the sharpshooting game will need a few weeks of additional travel time before
striking the target on April 25th. The game
was announced
for release in
2016, but it was then delayed
until this past January, then
delayed again
until
April 4th. The announcement offers the expected sort of reasons for such news:
After some internal discussion with the development team, a decision was made to
delay the release three more weeks to complete some final implementations based
on feedback CI Games received during the beta.
“We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience
set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series,” said said Marek
Tyminski, CEO of CI Games. “While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game
one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience
for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience – we know the wait
will be worth it.”
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 tells the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in the
most complete sniper experience ever. Take the role of an American sniper named
Jonathan North, who is dropped into enemy territory in northern Georgia, nearby
Russian borders. Explore large open-world maps with dynamic weather and a day
and night cycle that actually impacts play and decisions. Customize weapon
equipment, accessories, vehicles and a drone, and utilize the three pillars of
gameplay to your liking: Sniper, Ghost and Warrior.