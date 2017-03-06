 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Delayed

[Mar 06, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - 2 Comments

CI Games announces the latest delay for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, saying the sharpshooting game will need a few weeks of additional travel time before striking the target on April 25th. The game was announced for release in 2016, but it was then delayed until this past January, then delayed again until April 4th. The announcement offers the expected sort of reasons for such news:

CI Games, creators of the Sniper Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen series of games, has announced that Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 will be delayed until Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

After some internal discussion with the development team, a decision was made to delay the release three more weeks to complete some final implementations based on feedback CI Games received during the beta.

“We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series,” said said Marek Tyminski, CEO of CI Games. “While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience – we know the wait will be worth it.”

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 tells the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in the most complete sniper experience ever. Take the role of an American sniper named Jonathan North, who is dropped into enemy territory in northern Georgia, nearby Russian borders. Explore large open-world maps with dynamic weather and a day and night cycle that actually impacts play and decisions. Customize weapon equipment, accessories, vehicles and a drone, and utilize the three pillars of gameplay to your liking: Sniper, Ghost and Warrior.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
LawBreakers Closed Beta This Month
Conan Exiles Sales Success; Future Plans Outlined
New AMD Crimson ReLive Drivers
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Dawn of War III in April
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Delayed
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.