Diablo III Season 9 Ends This Month

[Mar 05, 2017, 11:46 am ET]

Battle.net has word that Season 9 in Diablo III will draw to a close on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day, and the new competitive season for the action/RPG will commence on the final day of the month. They offer all the details on how the seasonal rollover will be conducted along with this refresher on how rewards will be handled:

Kanai's Cube

  • After the Season rollover, any Legendary Powers unlocked using Kanai’s Cube on a Seasonal Character will become available on non-Seasonal characters as appropriate.
  • At the start of a new Season, Seasonal characters will not have access to any Kanai’s Cube Legendary Powers unlocked during previous Seasonal or non-Seasonal play.

Season 9 Rewards

  • All players who reach level 70 on a hero in Season 9 will unlock exclusive chest and gloves transmogrification appearances. These appearances will unlock immediately upon hitting level 70 on a Seasonal hero, and will be available on Seasonal and non-Seasonal heroes alike (even before the Season concludes). To access your new appearances, simply visit Miriam the Mystic and open the Transmogrification tab.
  • In addition, players can earn portrait frames and an exclusive cosmetic pet for completing various chapters of the Season Journey.

