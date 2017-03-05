Steam Top 10

 
[Mar 05, 2017, 11:46 am ET] - 3 Comments

Valve reports the following were the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  2. Blackwake
  3. FOR HONOR
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. 7 Days to Die
  6. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  7. Torment: Tides of Numenera
  8. NieR: Automata
  9. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  10. theHunter: Call of the Wild

