Out of the Blue

[Mar 05, 2017, 11:45 am ET] - 5 Comments

It's nasty out there today, as a cold front rolled in a couple of days ago to put a harsh end to a warm streak. Here's hoping this is a last gasp of winter, and will end soon enough. If that's the case, the season sure is going out in style... I took a wet plastic bag out back to shake off the water, and found I was able to create my own little snow storm with the droplets. Weeeee!

R.I.P.: Tommy Page, Singer and Former Billboard Publisher, Dies 46.
R.I.P.: Thomas Starzl, a pioneer of liver transplants, dies at 90.

Chilly Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Text Twist.
Story: Filmgoers Want More R-Rated Superhero Films.
Science: Scientists Can Now Store Digital Data in DNA With 100 Percent Accuracy. Thanks Hypothermia.
Cases of deadly bird flu becoming more common.
Media: Neuroscientist Explains 1 Concept in 5 Levels of Difficulty.
VHS (NSFW).
Scratching many capybaras. Your moment of Zen.

