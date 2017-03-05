Out of the Blue

|
It's nasty out there today, as a cold front rolled in a couple of days ago to put a harsh end to a warm streak. Here's hoping this is a last gasp of winter, and will end soon enough. If that's the case, the season sure is going out in style... I took a wet plastic bag out back to shake off the water, and found I was able to create my own little snow storm with the droplets. Weeeee!
R.I.P.: Tommy Page, Singer and Former Billboard Publisher, Dies 46.
R.I.P.: Thomas Starzl, a pioneer of liver transplants, dies at 90.
