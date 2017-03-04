Shroud of the Avatar Free Trial

Free Trial User Game Play Differences:

Free Trial Current Time Period: March 3 – March 9, 2017

The term (Visitor) is appended to their character name

Cannot give items to other players via Trade

Cannot purchase nor sell items via Player Vendors nor Public Vendors

No ownership of property nor use of lot signs

Cannot interact with public chests.

Cannot move/interact with items on a plot even if they are given permissions.

Cannot flag as Open PVP

Cannot gain nor do they create any ransom items when they kill or are killed in PVP (in Open PVP zones)

Character data may be deleted after Free Trial period is over if character is not upgraded to a paid account

Items purchased in the Add On Store cannot be accessed after the Free Trial Period is over unless you purchase Game Access

Cannot play in Offline Mode

System Requirements for Shroud of the Avatar



WINDOWS



Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or newer

Processor: Intel Core 2 DUO 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX9 Compatible ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA 8800 GT / Intel HD 4000 Integrated Graphics

DirectX: Version 10

Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not required for Offline Mode)

Hard Drive: 22 GB available space

Recommended:

Processor: Quad Core Processor 2.4GHz or faster

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX11 Compatible AMD Radeon R9 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

Hard Drive: SSD

MAC OS X



Minimum:

OS: 10.8.5 (Mountain Lion) or newer

Processor: 2.2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo (Dual-Core)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVidia Geforce 640M

Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not required for Offline Mode)

Hard Drive: 22 GB available space

Recommended:

Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo (Dual-Core)

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5870 / NVidia Geforce GTX 775M

Hard Drive: SSD

STEAMOS + LINUX



Minimum:

OS: Ubuntu 10.10 or newer officially but most linux flavors supported

Processor: Intel Core 2 DUO 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA 8800 GT / Intel HD 4000 Integrated Graphics

Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not required for Offline Mode)

Hard Drive: 22 GB available space

Recommended: