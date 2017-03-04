Shroud of the Avatar Free Trial

Shroud of the Avatar
website
now offers a free trial version of Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken
Virtues
, the new RPG from a team led by Richard "Lord British" Garriott
(thanks PixelRage). The post outlines differences between the trial and the full
versions, and provides system specifications:
Free Trial User Game
Play Differences:
Free Trial users have the following game play differences:
- Free Trial Current Time Period: March 3 – March 9,
2017
- The term (Visitor) is appended to their character
name
- Cannot give items to other players via Trade
- Cannot purchase nor sell items via Player Vendors
nor Public Vendors
- No ownership of property nor use of lot signs
- Cannot interact with public chests.
- Cannot move/interact with items on a plot even if
they are given permissions.
- Cannot flag as Open PVP
- Cannot gain nor do they create any ransom items
when they kill or are killed in PVP (in Open PVP zones)
- Character data may be deleted after Free Trial
period is over if character is not upgraded to a paid account
- Items purchased in the Add On Store cannot be
accessed after the Free Trial Period is over unless you purchase Game Access
- Cannot play in Offline Mode
System Requirements for Shroud of the Avatar
WINDOWS
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit or newer
- Processor: Intel Core 2 DUO 2.4 GHz / AMD
Athlon X2 2.7 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: DirectX9 Compatible ATI Radeon HD
3870 / NVIDIA 8800 GT / Intel HD 4000 Integrated Graphics
- DirectX: Version 10
- Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not
required for Offline Mode)
- Hard Drive: 22 GB available space
Recommended:
- Processor: Quad Core Processor 2.4GHz or
faster
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: DirectX11 Compatible AMD Radeon
R9 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Hard Drive: SSD
MAC OS X
Minimum:
- OS: 10.8.5 (Mountain Lion) or newer
- Processor: 2.2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo
(Dual-Core)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVidia
Geforce 640M
- Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not
required for Offline Mode)
- Hard Drive: 22 GB available space
Recommended:
- Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo
(Dual-Core)
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5870 / NVidia
Geforce GTX 775M
- Hard Drive: SSD
STEAMOS + LINUX
Minimum:
- OS: Ubuntu 10.10 or newer officially but
most linux flavors supported
- Processor: Intel Core 2 DUO 2.4 GHz / AMD
Athlon X2 2.7 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA 8800
GT / Intel HD 4000 Integrated Graphics
- Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not
required for Offline Mode)
- Hard Drive: 22 GB available space
Recommended:
- Processor: Quad Core Processor 2.4GHz or
faster
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 / NVIDIA GeForce
GTX 1070
- Hard Drive: SSD