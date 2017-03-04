 
Shroud of the Avatar Free Trial

[Mar 04, 2017, 1:50 pm ET] - 16 Comments

Shroud of the Avatar website now offers a free trial version of Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues, the new RPG from a team led by Richard "Lord British" Garriott (thanks PixelRage). The post outlines differences between the trial and the full versions, and provides system specifications:

Free Trial User Game Play Differences:
Free Trial users have the following game play differences:

  • Free Trial Current Time Period: March 3 – March 9, 2017
  • The term (Visitor) is appended to their character name
  • Cannot give items to other players via Trade
  • Cannot purchase nor sell items via Player Vendors nor Public Vendors
  • No ownership of property nor use of lot signs
  • Cannot interact with public chests.
  • Cannot move/interact with items on a plot even if they are given permissions.
  • Cannot flag as Open PVP
  • Cannot gain nor do they create any ransom items when they kill or are killed in PVP (in Open PVP zones)
  • Character data may be deleted after Free Trial period is over if character is not upgraded to a paid account
  • Items purchased in the Add On Store cannot be accessed after the Free Trial Period is over unless you purchase Game Access
  • Cannot play in Offline Mode

System Requirements for Shroud of the Avatar

WINDOWS

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows 7 64 bit or newer
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 DUO 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: DirectX9 Compatible ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA 8800 GT / Intel HD 4000 Integrated Graphics
  • DirectX: Version 10
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not required for Offline Mode)
  • Hard Drive: 22 GB available space

Recommended:

  • Processor: Quad Core Processor 2.4GHz or faster
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: DirectX11 Compatible AMD Radeon R9 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
  • Hard Drive: SSD

MAC OS X

Minimum:

  • OS: 10.8.5 (Mountain Lion) or newer
  • Processor: 2.2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo (Dual-Core)
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVidia Geforce 640M
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not required for Offline Mode)
  • Hard Drive: 22 GB available space

Recommended:

  • Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo (Dual-Core)
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5870 / NVidia Geforce GTX 775M
  • Hard Drive: SSD

STEAMOS + LINUX

Minimum:

  • OS: Ubuntu 10.10 or newer officially but most linux flavors supported
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 DUO 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA 8800 GT / Intel HD 4000 Integrated Graphics
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection (Not required for Offline Mode)
  • Hard Drive: 22 GB available space

Recommended:

  • Processor: Quad Core Processor 2.4GHz or faster
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
  • Hard Drive: SSD

