Overload Demo

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam offers a new Overload Playable Teaser version 2.0, offering an updated sample of Overload, a new six-degree-of-freedom shooter from the creators of Descent (thanks Ant. Here's a rundown on the trial: "Revival Productions is pleased to announce the release of Version 2.0 of the Overload Playable Teaser. The new version is a complete refresh, with updated graphics, sound, and gameplay. Update on Steam and check it out to see what Overload looks like in March 2017." And here's a description of the game itself that has even more on the trial version:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 March 2017, 21:42.
Chatbear Announcements.