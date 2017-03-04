 
Overload Demo

[Mar 04, 2017, 1:50 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Steam offers a new Overload Playable Teaser version 2.0, offering an updated sample of Overload, a new six-degree-of-freedom shooter from the creators of Descent (thanks Ant. Here's a rundown on the trial: "Revival Productions is pleased to announce the release of Version 2.0 of the Overload Playable Teaser. The new version is a complete refresh, with updated graphics, sound, and gameplay. Update on Steam and check it out to see what Overload looks like in March 2017." And here's a description of the game itself that has even more on the trial version:

Overload is a new six-degree-of-freedom shooter from the creators of Descent, currently under development. This Playable Teaser is an alpha-level demo of the game. Originally released during our Kickstarter campaign in March 2016, Version 2.0 is a complete overhaul and shows the game as it stands in March 2017.

Overload is an intense combat game that takes place in a full-3D world. The full game will feature:

  • Single-player story campaign with 15+ FULL-SIZE atmospheric levels
  • Upgradeable player ship and 12+ weapons with multiple upgrade options
  • More than a dozen unique robots with multiple variants, and 3 massive bosses
  • Story by the writer of FREESPACE 2, plus pulse-pounding soundtrack
  • Includes Multiplayer Expansion (6-8 months after release)
  • Greatly expanded Challenge Mode with lots of levels and online leaderboards
  • Easy-to-use custom Level Editor (post-release) so you can build and share levels

This demo contains a training level, a sample single-player "destroy the reactor" level, and two Challenge Mode levels that let you test your skills against a horde of enemies.

Overload will be available via Steam Early Access on March 13, 2017. If you like the demo, check out the full version!

