NieR PC This Month

[Mar 04, 2017, 1:50 pm ET] - 5 Comments

NieR was originally announced only for PlayStation 4, but Square Enix announces this action/RPG is also coming to Steam on March 17th. Here's the plan:

SQUARE ENIX® today announced that the upcoming highly anticipated Action-RPG, NieR: Automata™, will be available on Steam® globally beginning March 17, 2017.

Developed in collaboration with PlatinumGames Inc., NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2, and their ferocious battle to reclaim a machine-driven dystopia abandoned by humankind and overrun by machine lifeforms.

Those who pre-purchase the Steam® Day One Edition will receive an exclusive “Valve Character Accessory,” as well as other Day One Edition bonus content, including the Machine Mask Accessory, Grimoire Weiss Pod, Retro Grey Pod Skin, Retry Red Pod Skin, and Cardboard Pod Skin. Fans can pre-purchase now at: http://store.steampowered.com/app/524220/.

NieR: Automata will be available for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system on March 7, and will be available on Steam® globally on March 17. This title is rated M (Mature). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at http://www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

Story of NieR: Automata
Invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing their secret weapon: the machines. In the face of this insurmountable threat, the human race is driven from the earth and takes refuge on the moon.

The humans develop an army of android soldiers to fight back against the mechanical horde, but succeed only in slowing its advance. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad.

In the forsaken wasteland below, the war between the machines and the androids rages on. A war that is soon to unveil the long-forgotten truth of this world…

NieR PC This Month
