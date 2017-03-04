Out of the Blue

 
[Mar 04, 2017, 1:50 pm ET] - 6 Comments

No Good Deed (NSFW) is a new Deadpool 2 teaser trailer. And so very awesome. Thanks RedEye9.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: The Ritual Part 1.
Media: Mario First Person Shooter.
StarCrafts Season 5 Ep16 The Magic Box.
Oroville Spillway Damage, Rebar?, Oroville Dam 2-27-17. Thanks viperfour.

