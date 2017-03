Heroes of the Storm New Hero and UI Unveiled

Since his activation, Probius has always wanted to prove himself. He may be small, but he made a big difference by warping in a critical pylon during the retaking of Aiur. As the bravest of probes, Probius is eager to fulfill his purpose in the Nexus.

There's a patch preview on Battle.net of an upcoming update forshowing interface improvements coming to the MOBA. Blizzard is adding party frames to the UI, offering an informative variation on the frames already available in observer mode. Killstreak flames are making a return in a new form, and they are also enhancing killstreaks and hero takedown callouts. Blizzard also now offers this reveal of Probius, a StarCraft probe that's the next hero coming to the Nexus. Here's a trailer and the description of this new specialist character: