Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands PC Details

On the visual front, the PC version of Ghost Recon Wildlands supports not just 4K resolutions, but ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratios, multiple monitors, and resolution scaling between 50% and 200%. There’s no framerate cap, and the game even features Ansel support, letting players with compatible Nvidia cards take dynamic, 360-degree screenshots. The game also features a full range of graphics options, letting players tweak everything from general presets to godrays and ambient occlusion, and kicks in a benchmark tool, VRAM gauge, and the ability to preview graphics-settings changes to help ensure you’re getting the best performance out of your system.



Ghost Recon Wildlands includes a number of other PC-exclusive features, including customizable controls, full keyboard and mouse support (including UI adaptation), multiplayer text chat for those not using headsets, and more. For a full rundown of features specific to the PC version, including specs and supported hardware, check out the full post on the official site.