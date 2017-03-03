Mass Effect Andromeda Videos

|
A new trailer from Mass Effect Andromeda offers a look at exploration and discovery in the upcoming shooter/RPG sequel in part three of their official gameplay series. Also, an IGN First video shows off the first 12+ minutes of the game for those who don't mind spoiling things. For those holding out, your time approaches, as the game is due on March 21st.
