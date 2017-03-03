Codex of Victory This Month

1C announces Codex of Victory, a sci-fi, turn-based strategy game coming
to Windows, OS X, and Linux in just a couple of weeks. This is in development at
Ino-Co Plus (Warlock, Majesty 2, and Elven Legacy) and will be released through
Steam and other digital distributors on March 16th, though the beta is already
available via early access.
This trailer shows off
gameplay, which includes real-time base-building elements. Here's a rundown on
what to expect:
Codex of Victory features an extensive story-driven,
single-player campaign that tasks you with building and commanding a hi-tech
army of drone vehicles, tanks and robots. The campaign offers an exciting mix of
real-time base building, global strategic planning and turn-based combat.
Travelling between planets and territories, your sole task is to stop the
Augments.
Inspired by classics of the strategy genre, the base building element involves
expanding your underground HQ in real-time. Collect room blueprints, build
factories, research centers, workshops, laboratories and other facilities, to
prepare for battles ahead. Global tactical oversight comes from your Planetary
map, on which you’ll instantly see where your armies need to be deployed.
Engage in tactical turn-based combat on hex-mapped battlefields. Select your
units and upgrades, deploy them to the battlefield using the terrain to your
advantage and test your tactical skills in each mission. As you progress through
the battles of the main storyline and the various randomly-generated side
missions, you’ll gain access to over 25 units. Each type of unit comes in
countless variations, thanks to a diverse range of upgrades and add-on modules.
Build your best and put them to the test against the incoming Augments!
Exciting combination of turn-based combat and
real-time base building
20+ hours of story-based singleplayer campaign
Online multiplayer battles with detailed army
customization options
25+ unique units, each with countless variations
High replay value ensured by randomly generated
missions
Neo-feudal sci-fi environment with vivid,
cel-shaded graphics