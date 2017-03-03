 
Hello Games New Project Plans

[Mar 03, 2017, 10:09 am ET] - 9 Comments

Ars Technica reports that Hello Games revealed a couple of new projects they are planning at GDC, though details are scant, and only one is said to be "in development" at this time. They say the revelation came towards the end of a discussion of the technology behind No Man's Sky where Sean Murray revealed one of the reasons that space game suffered such a rough launch was their inability to anticipate the number of concurrent users they would have to support. As for the new projects, they say they are continuing to experiment with the type of procedural generation they used in No Man's Sky. Here's what they are revealing for now:

Hello Labs

  • Funding and supporting 1 or 2 Projects (one already in development)
  • Procedural Generation or Experimental Focuses
  • More details to follow

labs@hellogames.co.uk

