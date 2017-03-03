FINAL FANTASY XV PC Plans?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new FINAL FANTASY video from GDC 2017 shows off FINAL FANTASY XV from a developer's standpoint. Of interest is how this highlights NVIDIA hardware. Square Enix has not announced a PC edition of this installment in the RPG series, but it seems odd to showcase it running on PC hardware with no release plans. Thanks DSOGaming.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 March 2017, 11:25.
Chatbear Announcements.