FINAL FANTASY XV PC Plans?

[Mar 03, 2017, 10:09 am ET] - 2 Comments

A new FINAL FANTASY video from GDC 2017 shows off FINAL FANTASY XV from a developer's standpoint. Of interest is how this highlights NVIDIA hardware. Square Enix has not announced a PC edition of this installment in the RPG series, but it seems odd to showcase it running on PC hardware with no release plans. Thanks DSOGaming.

