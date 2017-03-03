 
Styx: Shards of Darkness Trailer

[Mar 03, 2017, 10:09 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new Styx: Shards of Darkness trailer actually starts out with singing, but we're pretty sure it's not Dennis DeYoung. The clip shows off some co-operative multiplayer assassination, as it shows off what happens when you hit your opponents with two Styx. The stealthy sequel is due in a couple of weeks, and in the meantime, they offer new details on drop-in/drop-out multiplayer support:

Styx: Shards of Darkness, Cyanide Studio’s new Stealth game, arrives March 14th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Today's new trailer showcases how you and a friend can sneak your way through the game together, jumping, climbing, hiding, joking and killing together thanks to the game’s drop-in/drop-out co-op mode.

At any time during your adventure, you are able to invite a friend to join your current session to sneak around with you for an alternative stealth experience. Two players opens up many more opportunities for clearing a level and reaching the objectives, but also doubles the risk of being spotted. Assassination partners must co-ordinate carefully in order to succeed!

Work together to create elaborate distractions, unleash dastardly synchronized assassinations, and run circles around larger enemies - every level and mission is playable in coop and will open a new array of gameplay possibilities.

