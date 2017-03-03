|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new Styx: Shards of Darkness trailer actually starts out with singing, but we're pretty sure it's not Dennis DeYoung. The clip shows off some co-operative multiplayer assassination, as it shows off what happens when you hit your opponents with two Styx. The stealthy sequel is due in a couple of weeks, and in the meantime, they offer new details on drop-in/drop-out multiplayer support:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 3 March 2017, 11:26.
Chatbear Announcements.