Styx: Shards of Darkness Trailer

Styx: Shards of Darkness, Cyanide Studio’s new Stealth game, arrives March 14th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Today's new trailer showcases how you and a friend can sneak your way through the game together, jumping, climbing, hiding, joking and killing together thanks to the game’s drop-in/drop-out co-op mode.



At any time during your adventure, you are able to invite a friend to join your current session to sneak around with you for an alternative stealth experience. Two players opens up many more opportunities for clearing a level and reaching the objectives, but also doubles the risk of being spotted. Assassination partners must co-ordinate carefully in order to succeed!



Work together to create elaborate distractions, unleash dastardly synchronized assassinations, and run circles around larger enemies - every level and mission is playable in coop and will open a new array of gameplay possibilities.