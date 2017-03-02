Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Released

You're scheming on a thing that's a mirage, I'm trying to tell you now the
DLC is now available for the Windows and Xbox One editions of
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
, following its release for the PlayStation 4
at the end of January. The DLC adds four new maps, and a new chapter of their
zombie storyline that takes the series into the 90s. Here's the deal:
Call
of Duty®: Infinite Warfare Sabotage, the first DLC pack for the game, is
available now on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One and PC. Sabotage delivers four new,
epic multiplayer maps, including the return of one of Call of Duty's most famed
maps from Modern Warfare®2, Afghan, re-imagined for a new generation. The new
DLC pack also features "Rave in the Redwoods," the next thrilling chapter of the
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience that continues the macabre
narrative and takes players into a new decade: the 1990s.
Rave in the Redwoods takes fans through a new storyline taking place in an
abandoned lakeside summer camp. The four playable characters return, and are
voiced by the same actors from the original story, but now take on fresh,
over-the-top roles from the ‘90s era including "the Hip Hop Wannabe," "the Kandi
Raver," "the Grunge Rocker," and "the Westside Gangsta." Willard Wyler, the
enigmatic movie director villain, has once again trapped them inside a twisted
horror movie where the protagonists must fight the undead against zombie ravers
who have turned the campgrounds into a techno-fueled nightmare.
In addition to the Rave in the Redwoods zombies content, Sabotage also includes
four new multiplayer maps:
- Renaissance - Set in Northern Italy, Renaissance
pits players against each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded
by classic architecture and buildings. The map promotes continuous action
through the canals and neighborhoods of this iconic city.
- Noir - A dark, grimy city map inspired by
futuristic Brooklyn at night, Noir is a classic three-lane map set against a
backdrop of a dystopian future. Noir is filled with cafes and parks
surrounding a brutal downtown warzone.
- Neon - A virtual training center designed for
urban warfare, Neon is a unique, digitized battle arena where cars and other
structures spawn out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of
pixels when defeated. Middle-lane sightlines cater to long-range players,
while the perimeter of the map allows for quick counter-attacks in
close-quarter action.
- Dominion - A re-imagining of the classic Afghan
map from Modern Warfare®2, now set on Mars, Dominion retains all the
memorable landmarks and gameplay of the original. Anchored by the crashed
ship in the center, Dominion offers enhancements designed to fully engage
the new movement system of Infinite Warfare.