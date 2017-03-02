Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Released

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare Sabotage, the first DLC pack for the game, is available now on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One and PC. Sabotage delivers four new, epic multiplayer maps, including the return of one of Call of Duty's most famed maps from Modern Warfare®2, Afghan, re-imagined for a new generation. The new DLC pack also features "Rave in the Redwoods," the next thrilling chapter of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience that continues the macabre narrative and takes players into a new decade: the 1990s.



Rave in the Redwoods takes fans through a new storyline taking place in an abandoned lakeside summer camp. The four playable characters return, and are voiced by the same actors from the original story, but now take on fresh, over-the-top roles from the ‘90s era including "the Hip Hop Wannabe," "the Kandi Raver," "the Grunge Rocker," and "the Westside Gangsta." Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain, has once again trapped them inside a twisted horror movie where the protagonists must fight the undead against zombie ravers who have turned the campgrounds into a techno-fueled nightmare.





In addition to the Rave in the Redwoods zombies content, Sabotage also includes four new multiplayer maps:

Renaissance - Set in Northern Italy, Renaissance pits players against each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded by classic architecture and buildings. The map promotes continuous action through the canals and neighborhoods of this iconic city.

Noir - A dark, grimy city map inspired by futuristic Brooklyn at night, Noir is a classic three-lane map set against a backdrop of a dystopian future. Noir is filled with cafes and parks surrounding a brutal downtown warzone.

Neon - A virtual training center designed for urban warfare, Neon is a unique, digitized battle arena where cars and other structures spawn out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated. Middle-lane sightlines cater to long-range players, while the perimeter of the map allows for quick counter-attacks in close-quarter action.

Dominion - A re-imagining of the classic Afghan map from Modern Warfare®2, now set on Mars, Dominion retains all the memorable landmarks and gameplay of the original. Anchored by the crashed ship in the center, Dominion offers enhancements designed to fully engage the new movement system of Infinite Warfare.