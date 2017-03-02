 
Ghost Recon Wildlands Post-Release Plans

[Mar 02, 2017, 7:51 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Ubisoft announces plans for post-release content and a season pass for Ghost Recon Wildlands, which will include a free PvP update for the tactical shooter. Here's a trailer covering the news, and here's word:

The Ghosts are ready to take on the Santa Blanca drug cartel on March 7, but their mission in the wilderness won’t end there – a free PvP update (featuring 4v4 team combat) is coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands after launch, along with two major paid expansions: Narco Road and Fallen Ghosts. In Narco Road, you must infiltrate a gang of smugglers and earn their leader’s trust by competing in races and challenges. Yes, you have to take them down…from the inside! Fallen Ghosts, the second major expansion for Wildlands, has your squad running from their downed helicopter to escape some powerful new enemies that are hot on their trail.

Season pass owners will receive one week early access to both expansions, as well as access to The Unidad Conspiracy Missions, The Peruvian Connection Pack, an exclusive Bolivian Minibus vehicle, and equipment packs that include outfits inspired by the Katari 26 rebels, the Unidad, and the Santa Blanca. These three themed packs also include weapons, such as an AK-47 equipped with a larger magazine, a Unidad LMG with a red dot scope and larger magazine, and the Santa Blanca golden M1911, respectively.

Finally, the Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass comes with a host of bonuses. Owners will receive a permanent 5% XP booster; a single-use two hour XP booster that gives a 50% boost to you and a 25% boost to players in your session; and a Ghost Recon Credits Pack with 800 credits. Additional credits can be purchased at any time to spend on cosmetic items, XP boosts, and weapons comparable to those you can find through normal gameplay.

Ghost Recon Wildlands will release on March 7 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

