Ghost Recon Wildlands Post-Release Plans

Ubisoft announces plans for post-release content and a season pass for Ghost
Recon Wildlands, which will include a free PvP update for the tactical shooter.
Here's a trailer
covering the news, and here's word:
The Ghosts are ready to take on the
Santa Blanca drug cartel on March 7, but their mission in the wilderness won’t
end there – a free PvP update (featuring 4v4 team combat) is coming to Ghost
Recon Wildlands after launch, along with two major paid expansions: Narco Road
and Fallen Ghosts. In Narco Road, you must infiltrate a gang of smugglers and
earn their leader’s trust by competing in races and challenges. Yes, you have to
take them down…from the inside! Fallen Ghosts, the second major expansion for
Wildlands, has your squad running from their downed helicopter to escape some
powerful new enemies that are hot on their trail.
Season pass owners will receive one week early access to both expansions, as
well as access to The Unidad Conspiracy Missions, The Peruvian Connection Pack,
an exclusive Bolivian Minibus vehicle, and equipment packs that include outfits
inspired by the Katari 26 rebels, the Unidad, and the Santa Blanca. These three
themed packs also include weapons, such as an AK-47 equipped with a larger
magazine, a Unidad LMG with a red dot scope and larger magazine, and the Santa
Blanca golden M1911, respectively.
Finally, the Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass comes with a host of bonuses.
Owners will receive a permanent 5% XP booster; a single-use two hour XP booster
that gives a 50% boost to you and a 25% boost to players in your session; and a
Ghost Recon Credits Pack with 800 credits. Additional credits can be purchased
at any time to spend on cosmetic items, XP boosts, and weapons comparable to
those you can find through normal gameplay.
Ghost Recon Wildlands will release on March 7 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.