Overwatch Bastion Nerf Inbound

Reacting to the outrage of Overwatch
players over Bastion improvements in
the latest patch,
forum post by Jeff Kaplan
promises to return some of the suckage to the
bullet-spewing robo-turret. He concludes his post with his personal outlook:
I
want to share my personal opinion on Bastion (which is dangerous because I know
I am a spokesperson for the game). I play every night. I'm playing both Quick
Play and Competitive (I played 2 games of CTF to get my loot box). Over the past
few nights I've played with, as and against Bastion. My perception is that he is
a little too powerful right now. In particular, in one match I was playing
Bastion and the enemy Tracer was trying to hunt me down. The Tracer player was
clearly a better player than I am -- a very skilled individual. I relied heavily
on my self-heal and the Tracer could not finish me off. But I was able to kill
Tracer in recon mode almost through attrition. This part felt wrong to me. But a
lot of the feedback I read feels wildly blown out of proportion. Bastion isn't
the "I Win button" and he can be focused and countered. When a team is
coordinated, he is far scarier than when a team is just playing a
pick-up/deathmatch style of play -- and I've witnessed both over the past few
nights. I think complaints and praise of Bastion are both valid. I don't think
he's perfect yet. But I do think there is a high amount of hyperbole around this
particular situation.
In any event, will put some changes up and we're eager to hear your
thoughts.