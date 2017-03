New Overwatch Hero Revealed

Orisa's main weapon is her rapid-fire Fusion Driver, an automatic gun with good range and accuracy even at a distance—though it comes at a cost, as Orisa’s movement slows down while she fires. Her alternate fire, Halt!, launches a graviton charge across the map, slowing nearby enemies as it passes, then pulling them toward it when it detonates.



Her Fortify ability boosts her personal defense, reducing damage taken and making her unstoppable for a short time. She can throw a device that creates a curved, stationary Protective Barrier, perfect for intercepting projectiles and shielding teammates. Lastly, as her ultimate ability, Orisa deploys a high-powered Supercharger that beams a buff to allies within its range, increasing the damage they can inflict on the opposing team.

The Overwatch website has a preview of Orisa, the next character coming to the multiplayer shooter. Orisa is a female four-legged robot designed by an 11-year-old who is a brilliant engineer, so there's no LEGO involved. This new tank character is now playable on the PTR, and you can get the details on her abilities and story on her new hero page . Here's an Orisa origin story trailer as well as a video developer update with an introduction from Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan. Here's her ability overview: