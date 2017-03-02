New Overwatch Hero Revealed

|
The Overwatch website has a preview of Orisa, the next character coming to the multiplayer shooter. Orisa is a female four-legged robot designed by an 11-year-old who is a brilliant engineer, so there's no LEGO involved. This new tank character is now playable on the PTR, and you can get the details on her abilities and story on her new hero page. Here's an Orisa origin story trailer as well as a video developer update with an introduction from Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan. Here's her ability overview:
