Supreme Ruler: The Great War Announced

Battlegoat Studios announces Supreme Ruler: The Great War
, taking on the
topic of World War I in a continuation of their geopolitical strategy/wargame
series. Or maybe this heralds World War III, since their
last content
for the
series accurately predicted the U.S. election, sort of. The new game doesn't yet
have a release date, but the announcement has a lot of details:
BattleGoat Studios is delighted to announce the development of their
upcoming Real Time Geopolitical Strategy/Wargame, Supreme Ruler The Great War.
BattleGoat's Lead Programmer and Co-Founder George Geczy commented, "Supreme
Ruler The Great War adds a new era to the franchise, building upon a game system
which has evolved over more than a decade. The combat, diplomatic and economic
systems developed for the series continue to offer a unique strategy experience,
one which has always been well suited to global conflicts. The First World War
remains a topic of great interest to historians and gamers alike, although few
games model the strategic challenges that the great powers faced during that
era. Adding a World War I title to the series fills a gap in both the franchise
and within the PC strategy genre."
Game Designer and Project Lead Christian Latour added, "Since completion of
Supreme Ruler Ultimate, the community has continued to ask if we'll be
developing more content. Most players wanted us to go further back in history,
and the First World War remained the most popular request. The scope of an
entirely new era goes beyond adding another DLC to one of the existing games, it
fits best as its own title within the franchise. Having developed the later eras
already, we are able to add the earlier time frame and flow seamlessly into the
gameplay experiences for which the Supreme Ruler titles are so well known. With
the required development tools and an experienced team in house, we know that we
can build the World War I strategy game fans have been asking for."
About Supreme Ruler The Great War
Expanding on sixteen years of development on the Supreme Ruler series of Real
Time Geo-Political Military Strategy Games for PC and Mac. Supreme Ruler The
Great War brings players back to 1914, to a world that has little understanding
of the devastation that will be unleashed as long-time alliances and animosities
drive ever-growing conflicts. Whether leading a major power or a minor nation,
players can experience the tensions of a world descending into chaos. Campaigns
follow paths similar to historical events while allowing players control of
their own destiny, with the opportunity to change those events and chart their
own course. Set-Piece Scenarios will provide for a shorter game focused on
specific events from the era. As well, the ever popular sandbox mode allows
players to customize their gaming experience by picking any nation and choosing
their own preferred Victory Condition. With the further option of multiplayer
matches, Supreme Ruler The Great War provides incredible amounts of
replayability.
- World War I Campaigns for various major powers
from the era.
- Take Control of any Nation in Sandbox Mode and
impact the outcome of the conflict.
- Start in 1914 and progress well into the 21st
century for an Epic Game-play experience.
- Challenge yourself with Set-Piece Scenarios for a
faster-paced game.
- The butterfly effect... Influence the timeline and
outcome of thousands of historical events.
- Use Diplomacy, Trade, Espionage, and Intimidation
to influence the policies of other nations.
- Guide your Nation through the first war waged on a
global scale.
- Modernize your economy to support whatever social
and military policies you choose.
- Comprehensive Tech Tree features over 100 years of
technology and equipment advances.
- Sophisticated Real-Time Strategic and Tactical
Control of your Military Forces.
- Detailed historically-accurate Armies down to the
Battalion level.
- Choose your level of control. Make all decisions
or use your Cabinet Ministers to help.
- Battle the elements! Fully integrated weather
model influences battlefield outcomes.
- Up to 16 players in Multiplayer over local network
or Internet.