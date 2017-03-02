 
AMD Ryzen Reviews

[Mar 02, 2017, 09:30 am ET] - 6 Comments

By the flood of reviews that popped up just as we went to "press" here, we're guessing that 9:00 am EST was when the embargo expired for evaluations of AMD's new Ryzen processors. Here's a quick roundup:

