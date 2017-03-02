|
Overwatch took Game of the Year in the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards held last night at the Game Developers Conference. Epic Game's Tim Sweeney received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner took a Pioneer Award home in his covered wagon. The winners aren't yet shown on the Game Developers Choice Awards website, but we have the full list, which has been carefully guarded by Pricewaterhouse Cooper:
