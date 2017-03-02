 
[Mar 02, 2017, 09:19 am ET]

Overwatch took Game of the Year in the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards held last night at the Game Developers Conference. Epic Game's Tim Sweeney received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner took a Pioneer Award home in his covered wagon. The winners aren't yet shown on the Game Developers Choice Awards website, but we have the full list, which has been carefully guarded by Pricewaterhouse Cooper:

Best Audio
Inside (Playdead)

Best Debut
Campo Santo (Firewatch)

Best Design
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Best Mobile/Handheld Game
Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Innovation Award
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Narrative
Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Best Technology
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog)

Best Visual Art
Inside (Playdead)

Best VR/AR Game
Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)

Audience Award
Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)

Game of the Year
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Pioneer Award
Jordan Mechner

Ambassador Award
Mark DeLoura

Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sweeney

