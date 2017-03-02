Game Developers Choice Awards

Best Audio

Inside (Playdead)



Best Debut

Campo Santo (Firewatch)



Best Design

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)



Best Mobile/Handheld Game

Pokemon Go (Niantic)



Innovation Award

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)



Best Narrative

Firewatch (Campo Santo)



Best Technology

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog)



Best Visual Art

Inside (Playdead)



Best VR/AR Game

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)



Audience Award

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)



Game of the Year

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)



Pioneer Award

Jordan Mechner



Ambassador Award

Mark DeLoura



Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sweeney