Best Audio

Inside (Playdead)



Best Debut

Campo Santo (Firewatch)



Best Design

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)



Best Mobile/Handheld Game

Pokemon Go (Niantic)



Innovation Award

No Manís Sky (Hello Games)



Best Narrative

Firewatch (Campo Santo)



Best Technology

Uncharted 4: A Thiefís End (Naughty Dog)



Best Visual Art

Inside (Playdead)



Best VR/AR Game

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)



Audience Award

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)



Game of the Year

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)



Pioneer Award

Jordan Mechner



Ambassador Award

Mark DeLoura



Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sweeney

took Game of the Year in the 17th annual Game Developers Choice Awards held last night at the Game Developers Conference. Epic Game's Tim Sweeney received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner took a Pioneer Award home in his covered wagon. The winners aren't yet shown on the Game Developers Choice Awards website , but we have the full list, which has been carefully guarded by Pricewaterhouse Cooper: