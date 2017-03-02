System Shock Remake Gets Unreal

|
The System Shock Kickstarter page has a "shocking" announcement from Night Dive Studios from GDC (thanks K 2 the W). They say their crowdfunded remake of System Shock is switching to Epic's Unreal Engine, saying the Unity engine would not allow them to achieve their goals for the console versions. Polygon has a look at the changes and some comments from the developers. Switching engines has not always turned out to be the ideal move for in-development games, but they say they've "mitigated that risk by switching over early." Here's a new pre-alpha trailer showing off the game's new look.
