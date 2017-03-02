 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

River City Underground Release

[Mar 02, 2017, 09:19 am ET] - 1 Comment

Thanks Mordecai for the nudge noting we failed to mention the release of River City Ransom: Underground on Steam earlier this week. Steam News has details on this remake of what they call "one of the best beat'em ups of the NES era." Here's word:

Alex and Ryan must take to the streets to help a new crop of fighters. You'll earn money, unlock moves, and upgrade your skills in a sprawling city. This modern take on an old classic features over 500 unique street fighting moves, dozens of weapons, and fun online multiplayer modes.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
AMD Ryzen Reviews
Game Developers Choice Awards
System Shock Remake Gets Unreal
River City Underground Release
Mass Effect Andromeda Multiplayer Beta Cancelled
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Beta This Month
DiRT Rally for Linux
Agony Trailers
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
LG VR HMD Specs
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Announced
DiRT 4 Day 1 and Special Editions Planned 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.