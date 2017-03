River City Underground Release

Alex and Ryan must take to the streets to help a new crop of fighters. You'll earn money, unlock moves, and upgrade your skills in a sprawling city. This modern take on an old classic features over 500 unique street fighting moves, dozens of weapons, and fun online multiplayer modes.

Thanks Mordecai for the nudge noting we failed to mention the release of on Steam earlier this week. Steam News has details on this remake of what they call "one of the best beat'em ups of the NES era." Here's word: