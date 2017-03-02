 
Mass Effect Andromeda Multiplayer Beta Cancelled

[Mar 02, 2017, 09:19 am ET] - 5 Comments

A blog post from BioWare describes live multiplayer sessions for Mass Effect Andromeda at GDC and PAX East, but also announces the planned multiplayer beta is not longer happening (thanks PC Gamer). Here's word:

Join us at the BioWare Base (room 2AB) and be one of the first to join APEX and defend our new home in Andromeda. Featuring different character kits each day, this is your chance to try out Mass Effect’s fast-paced cooperative multiplayer on PC.

We’ll be running 12 NVidia PCs from 10am-10pm, giving you plenty of time to join the fight. You can also visit Microsoft on the show floor (booth #13019) for your chance to play on Xbox One.

While we will have live multiplayer at PAX East, there will no longer be a multiplayer tech test for players at home. Thank you to everyone who signed up. We look forward to seeing you in Andromeda.

